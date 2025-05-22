Memorial Day honors set May 26 downtown

Gladewater’s annual Memorial Day Ceremony is set for 11 a.m. Monday, May 26, at the Gladewater Veterans Memorial Plaza downtown.

“Come join other proud Americans as we honor all the brave men and women who died in service to our country,” according to organizers from the Gladewater Former Students’ Association.

The 2025 speaker is a familiar face to locals, Lt. David Applewhite of the United States Coast Guard Reserve.

Some seating will be available for the event, but visitors are encouraged to bring a lawn chair.

GFSA established and maintains the East Pacific Avenue memorial, a collection of black granite slabs preserving the white-etched names of the community’s roster of those who served in the United States Armed Forces.

The memorial was dedicated in 2002 and continues to evolve. Names date from the Civil War to the Persian Gulf War, the Global War on Terror and beyond, with new remembrances being added for veterans of the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq in addition to new service members.

For more information about the plaza, visit gladewaterformerstudents.com/veterans-memorial.

Importantly, Memorial Day is the U.S. holiday specifically intended to honor and remember military service members who died in service to their country. Veterans Day, in November, honors all U.S. military veterans, both living and deceased, with an emphasis on thanking living veterans for their service.