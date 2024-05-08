Meth seized in Gladewater bust

By Phillip Williams

A traffic stop near Gladewater last week resulted in the arrest of a Kilgore man who was found possessing 163 grams of suspected methamphetamine, said Upshur County sheriff’s Chief Deputy David Hazel.

Gerald Hosea Gibson, 47, remained in county jail at Gilmer on Friday under $100,000 bond on a charge of manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance–between four and 200 grams of methamphetamine, said Hazel.

The Special Investigations Unit of the sheriff’s office arrested Gibson on April 22 near the intersection of U.S. 80 and Mesquite Road west of Gladewater, the chief deputy said.

When stopped for a traffic violation and asked where he was coming from, Gibson “mentioned names that drew suspicion,” said Hazel, who gave this account of subsequent events

The suspect was informed that the unit’s drug-detecting dog, “Marco,” would walk around the vehicle. Gibson exited the car, reached in his pockets, and turned over one large bag and one small bag of methamphetamine, along with a methamphetamine pipe, to the unit.

Officers then searched the car, found the remainder of the suspected methamphetamine, and seized it along with $2,343 in suspected drug sale proceeds.

Precinct 2 Justice of the Peace Lyle Potter set bond.