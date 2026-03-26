MIND MATTERS | Local students show scholarly skill in White Oak competition

Students from across the area collected accolades at this week’s academic showdown at White Oak ISD.

In addition to the host district, participating schools included Gladewater, Sabine, Arp, Arp, West Rusk, and Tatum.

White Oak ISD’s competitors brought the school to 2nd place Sweepstakes overall.

Accounting

• Nathan Stringer 1st

• Kylie Caraway 2nd

• Elliott Lattin 3rd

• Bayla Weston 4th

• 1st place team

Calculator Applications

• Stephanie Wilson 5th

• Samantha Crum 6th

• 2nd place team – Wilson, Crum, Shawn Richardson, Logan Langewisch

Copy Editing

• Cooper Tucker 3rd

• Peyton Yosten 5th

• Kyndal Jones 6th

Current Issues and Events

• Cooper Tucker 1st

• Kaleb Glenn 3rd

• 1st Place Team – Tucker, Glenn, Ian Owen, Connor Talley

Editorial Writing

• Cooper Tucker 1st

• Peyton Yosten 4th

• Macey Woolley 6th

Feature Writing

• Evelyn Lattin 3rd

• Madi Baker 4th

• Kyndal Jones 6th

Headline Writing

• Kyndal Jones 3rd

• Paxtyn Stith 4th

• Teagan Holder 5th

Informative Speaking

• Kaleb Glenn 1st

• Brody Miller 2nd

• Austy Noll 5th

Lincoln Douglas Debate

• Tate Long and Brody Miller Co-Champions

• Sophie Fisher 3rd

Literary Criticism

• Audrianna Johnson 4th

• Alexis Floyd 6th

• 2nd Place Team – Johnson, Floyd, Miranda Frazier

Math

• Stephanie Wilson 5th

• Owen Hughes 6th

• 2nd Place Team – Wilson, Hughes, Samantha Crum, Chase Berwick

News Writing

• Peyton Yosten 1st

• Evelyn Lattin 4th

• Paxtyn Stith 5th

Number Sense

• Reid Theriot 5th

• Chase Berwick 6th

• 2nd Place Team – Theriot, Berwick, Owen Gee, Gavin Burch

Persuasive Speaking

• Brody Greenwood 1st Place

• Sophie Fisher 2nd Place

• Cooper Tucker 3rd Place

Poetry Interpretation

• Kaydence Love 3rd

• Kelsie Shelton 4th

• Claira Burkett 5th

Prose Interpretation

• Connor Hidalgo 3rd

• Madison Pendleton 5th

• Laia Lynchard 6th

Ready Writing

• Brooklyn Bowen 5th

• Lexi Morris 6th

Science

• Beau Tincher 2nd

• Caleb Anderson 3rd

• 2nd Place Team – Tincher, Anderson, Marie Gay, Eli Fritsche

• Top Biology Score – Caleb Anderson

Social Studies

• Brookly Bowen 1st

• JJ McLane 4th

• Caleb Watson 5th

• 2nd Place Team – Bowen, McLane, Watson, Jasper Reynolds

Spelling

• Kara Kennedy 5th

• Connor Hodges 6th

• 2nd Place Team – Kennedy, Hodges, Addy Young, Isaiah Mayes

2nd Place Journalism Team

1st Place Speech Team