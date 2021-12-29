Mirror moves to Thursday publication beginning Jan. 6

Dear Readers,

Beginning next week – the first paper after the New Year on Jan. 6, 2022 – the Gladewater Mirror will be changing to a Thursday newspaper, instead of Wednesday.

That means the paper will be available on newssracks and in stores on Wednesday evening, instead of Tuesday.

And for those receiving their paper through the US Postal Service, you should get your paper in your Thursday mail delivery, instead of Wednesday’s mail.

This change is needed to fit into our new printing schedule at our new printing facility in Palestine. Gladewater will join our Lindale News & Times and White Independent as Thursday newspapers.

One more change you will notice next week is the width of the newspaper. It is slightly more narrow than previous issues, but it will still have all the news you can use. This is the new standard size and is used by many papers in East Texas.

We hope these changes don’t cause any major inconveniences for our readers. We appreciate your loyalty over all these years.

We are moving into our 94th year serving the people of Gladewater and we look forward to many more years being your newspaper of record.

Thank you.

Jim Bardwell, publisher