Mirror nets 4 first place wins

The Gladewater Mirror brought back a small stack of plaques from Texas Press Association’s 2024 Convention & Trade Show last month.

Gathering print journalists from across Texas (and surrounding states) the annual assembly put a particular spotlight on the rise of artificial intelligence and how it will and won’t affect the still-thriving and ever-evolving news industry.

Capping the three day event, this year in College Station, the 2023 Texas Better Newspaper Contest included four 1st Place awards for the local paper’s staff along with two 4th Place finishes.

The Mirror earned the top spot in Headline Writing among Division 10 Weeklies, with TPA’s judges highlighting the label on a feature about one of Lee-Bardwell Public Library’s ever-growing collections: “Gnome Sweet Gnome / Pint-sized posse takes up residence at local library.”

A 1st in News Writing included coverage of ongoing attention to the Lake Gladewater Dam, which also featured in a 1st for the Mirror’s Community Service Entry.

Behind the Mirror’s lenses, photographers Kim Hill and Mike Peery earned another 1st in Sports Photography while Mirror Publisher Jim Bardwell and reporter James Draper shared a 4th Place finish for Feature Photography.

GladewaterMirror.com also earned a 4th Place nod at the convention June 20-22.

“I am very proud of the quality James Draper has brought to the Mirror and I’m confident this is just the beginning,” said Bardwell. “And winning first place in ‘Comunity Service’ is a tribute to my late wife Suzanne, who valued that more than any other because that makes a difference in our world for our readers.”