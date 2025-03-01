Mirror to host Gladewater council candidate forum April 7

Days after final filing finished for local office, one of Gladewater’s incumbents withdrew Feb. 18, leaving two seats set and two council spots in contention this Spring.

Initially, there were three contested races for four spots on the upcoming ballot for Gladewater City Council. Incumbent Rocky Hawkins ended his re-election bid Feb. 18, informing City Clerk Judy Van Houten mid-morning and citing personal reasons.

All seven candidates were in City Hall later in the week for the council’s regularly-scheduled February meeting: Hawkins and his Place 6 successor, Milton Anderson; Place 4 incumbent Teddy Sorrells and challenger William Blackmon; Mayor Pro Team Sonny Anderson and Place 5 contender Mark McGinnis; and unchallenged Place 7 incumbent Kevin Clark.

The City of Gladewater has the only contested races this season – Gladewater ISD, the City of White Oak and White Oak ISD will soon cancel polling.

Gladewater Mirror’s annual Candidates Forum is scheduled for 6 p.m. April 7 at Gladewater Chamber of Commerce. Early voting begins April 22 and Election Day is May 3.