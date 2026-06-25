Mirror wins ‘dam’ award

The Mirror’s coverage of the Lake Gladewater Dam and last year’s “Spirit’d” debate about liquor stores netted a 1st Place News Writing award in Texas Press Association’s 2025 Better Newspaper Contest.

Reporting on the dam also landed a 2nd Place in the Community Service category among like-sized Weekly publications.

“This was a very informative and solidly done series,” according to the contest judge. “I really liked all of the angles covered. You really went above and beyond typical news coverage. People take old infrastructure for granted until it is too late. Great work!”

Gladewater Mirror Publisher Jim Bardwell and Reporter James Draper joined colleagues in DFW June 18-20 for Texas Press Association’s annual convention and contest announcement.

The Mirror also earned a top plaque in News Photography: “A solid collection of work-a-day journalism and being in the right place at the right time. All photos were solid throughout. This is a great example of a community well-served through photojournalism.”

Additional awards included 2nd Place Headline Writing and Sports Photography; 3rd Place Feature Photography, Feature Writing and Page Design as well as 4th Place Advertising.

Regarding Mike Peery’s sports photography, “Very strong entry,” the judge said. “The framing on the baseball pitcher peeking seems like a straight forward image but everything has to work at the same time to pull off an image like this, including the angle of the sun (Golden Hour).

“The football image works with the face of the defender telling the story. The pole vaulter clearing the bar at a unique angle works with a wonderful framing where you can see the face, the push off, feet/hips clearing the bar and sets the scene.”

The Mirror netted 525 points overall, landing 2nd in the Division 10 Sweepstakes category behind The Post Dispatch (575 points).

Gladewater Mirror

2025 Texas BNC

Contest Results:

1st Place News Photography

1st Place News Writing

2nd Place Headline Writing

2nd Place Sports Photography

2nd Place Community Service

3rd Place Feature Photography

3rd Place Feature Writing

3rd Place Page Design

4th Place Advertising