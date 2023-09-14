Miss Gladewater, Hadassah Balcorta, crowned Miss Gregg County

Gladewater High School’s Hadassah Balcorta was crowned Thursday night during the 2023 Miss Gregg County Pageant at the Gregg County Fairgrounds.

Facing a cacaphonous crowd of friends, peers, and fans while standing beside fellow contestants including Miss White Oak, Addison Clinkscales, Balcorta’s white satin sash of Miss Gladewater was soon replaced by her new Miss Gregg County regalia, including a sparkling tiara.

Balcorta was also voted Miss Congeniality by her fellow contestants, cheered on by a contingent of Gladewater High School students, staffers and parents.