Miss Juneteenth rolls out in annual parade Saturday

Soon-to-be sixth grader Kinsleigh Gordon will proudly wear the Miss Juneteenth sash Saturday morning.

She’s the first honoree for the local MLK/Juneteenth Committee, celebrating 20 years when their Gladewater Juneteenth Car Parade rolls out through downtown at 10 a.m. June 13. Cierra Mayes is the runner-up for inaugural title. The 2026 Juneteenth parade’s Grand Marshals are Deborah Pike and Charles “Bobo” Gordon.

The Juneteenth federal holiday commemorates June 19, 1865, the day official word of 1863’s Emancipation Proclamation finally reached Texas with news the people enslaved here had been freed.

The parade lineup begins at the corner of Commerce Street and Center Saturday morning, and the route will follow Commerce to Main Street to continue toward Bumblebee Park where this year’s family picnic event will continue until 2 p.m. with free food, music, bounce activities and more.

“Come celebrate free, culture and community with us,” according to the organizers. “This is a celebration for the entire community — come out, bring a friend, and let’s celebrate together!”

According to organizers, Pike was instrumental in organizing Juneteenth celebrations here, “helping establish a tradition that has brought generations together in unity, remembrance, education and celebration for the past 20 years. Her dedication and commitment to preserving the history and meaning of Juneteenth have left a lasting impact on our community.”

Gordon is a longtime Gladewater ISD bus driver, family man and community servant.

“Known for his kindness, dependability, and years of service to the children and families of Gladewater, Mr. Gordon has touched countless lives through his dedication and community spirit,” organizers praised. “As we celebrate this historic 20th Anniversary milestone, we are honored to recognize both… for their leadership, service, and unwavering commitment to the Gladewater community.”

For Miss Juneteenth, the Gladewater MLK/Juneteenth Committee recruited locals to vote with donations last month, once again directing proceeds toward scholarships for local students.

Committee members awarded two Gladewater High Schoolers last month, bestowing $500 each on Aubry Floyd and Micah Timmons.

From the bio for Miss Juneteenth 2026, “Kinsleigh believes Juneteenth remains important today because it reminds people of the sacrifices made for freedom and equality while encouraging younger generations to continue building a future rooted in unity, opportunity, and respect for all people. She believes celebrating Juneteenth helps keep history alive and inspires communities to continue growing stronger together.”

Down the road, Upshur County’s Juneteenth Celebration runs 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Yamboree Event Center with tractor show, car show and a soul food contest alongside live music, vendors, bounce houses and more.