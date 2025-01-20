Lift Every Voice & Sing | Locals celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day

Scores of Gladewater community members gathered for the annual MLK Day Celebration Brunch Monday morning, hosted by the Gladewater MLK/Juneteenth Committee in the Wilson Royalty Event Center to encourage the community to support ‘Generation Next’ and continue the work of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

The 2025 observance featured Youth Minister Justin Sutphen of Rising Star COGIC as guest speaker, and the young members of the Rising Star Kingdom Kids performed for the Jan. 20 crowd in the Quitman Avenue venue. The event in honor of the celebrated civil rights leader also included a solo by Gladewater High School Choir standout Illyssa Hawley, accompanied by Director Darren Richardson, who led the audience in the Black National Anthem, “Lift Ever Voice and Sing,” and other music for the celebration.

Gladewater Mayor Brandy Flanagan also addressed the gathering, and brunch for the event was organized and prepared by local committee members including Odette Alexander, Sandra Ayers Smith, Raymond Johnson, Frankie Alexander and JD Shipp.

Find more details in next week’s issue of the Gladewater Mirror.