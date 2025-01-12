MLK committee funds future leaders with annual celebration

Gladewater’s MLK/Juneteenth Committee is focused on the future, adopting a theme of ‘Generation Next’ for this year’s MLK Day Celebration Brunch.

This year’s Jan. 20 event is centered on ‘continuing the legacy and work’ of civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

The brunch begins at 10 a.m. that Monday morning, this year at the Wilson Royalty Event Center at 500 Quitman. Tickets to the event are $10 each, with all proceeds benefiting the committee’s scholarship fund.

In addition to performances by the Rising Star Kingdom Kids, DMR Music Studio students and the Sassy Royale Elites Dance Team, the celebration will feature Minister Justin Sutphen of Rising Star COGIC as guest speaker.

Tickets are available now from any committee member, and table sponsorships are available as well. For more information, contact 903-806-5443 or reach out to ‘Gladewater MLK/Juneteenth Committee’ on Facebook.

“This will be the committee’s first scholarship fundraiser,” the group announced last month. “Scholarships are an impactful element of student support. Being able to provide this additional financial aid is an important part of our goal to ensure accessibility to a college education.

“We are so excited to hold an event like this, which is so important to student success.”