MLK Jr. Gospel Brunch set Jan. 27

This month’s freezing temperatures forced the Gladewater MLK/Juneteenth Committee to reschedule their Martin Luther King Jr. Gospel Brunch – it’s now set for 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, January 27.

Reminding attendees that “Change Starts With Me,” the event will still be held at the Red Rock Historical Association Activity Center at 2629 South Rodeo.

In addition to a meal, the program will feature an address from Gladewater ISD Superintendent Dr. Sedric Clark as well as entertainment by the Gladewater Community Choir and recognition of several community members: Elijah “Sonny” Anderson, Marilyn Bolden, Andre Clay, Lois Reed and ‘Ma Bell’s Kids.’

Admission to Saturday’s brunch is $10 or five canned goods that will be donated to the Manna House Food Pantry. Secure tickets from Odette Alexander, Raymond Johnson or Sandra Ayers.