WASHINGTON – U.S. Representative Nathaniel Moran (TX-01) introduced the Main Street Health Savings Act to give small business owners greater flexibility to pair affordable bronze health plans with employee health savings accounts (HSAs).

“Small businesses drive the East Texas economy, and their employees deserve the same tools to save for health care as anyone else,” said Rep. Moran. “This legislation would allow employers to offer lower-premium health plans while contributing to their employees’ health savings accounts (HSAs), reducing health care costs for workers. This legislation gives Main Street workers more control over their health care dollars.”

This legislation:

Gives small business workers that enroll in a bronze plan offered by their employer the same HSA opportunity as Americans who buy their own coverage. Bronze plans purchased as individual coverage already qualify for an HSA. This bill extends HSA qualifications to bronze plans offered by small employers.

Gives small businesses another way to offer valuable benefits. Small employers can pair an affordable bronze plan with an HSA, which helps them compete with larger companies for workers.

Background:

An HSA lets people set aside money tax-free to pay for medical expenses. Contributions are tax-deductible, the balance grows tax-free, and withdrawals for qualified medical costs are not taxed. To contribute, a person must be covered by a qualifying health plan. The Working Families Tax Cuts law made all bronze plans a qualifying health plan for HSAs when purchased through the individual market but it left out bronze plans that small employers offer to their workers. This legislation would create parity for bronze plans offered by employers with those purchased through the individual market.

Read the full bill text here.