Moran endorses Cornyn over Paxton in Senate race

By Nathaniel Moran

US Congressman, Dist. 1

I’ve only been in Congress for three years, but it is easy to see that trust is one thing we need a whole lot more of – trust that our motives are right, even when we don’t get it right; trust that we will serve the people instead of serving ourselves; and trust that we each possess the personal character and integrity that has made Texas great for generations. Unfortunately, trust in Congress is dwindling by the day. Why? Because voters have watched time and again politicians who put the preservation of power and position ahead of principles and the people – simply because it serves the interests of their own personal ambitions. And, unfortunately, we have rewarded such behavior with re-election, overlooking depth of character because we are drawn in by the show at the surface.

The unending scandals and unethical behavior that seem commonplace today are incongruent with the “wisdom to discern” and “virtue to pursue” that James Madison made clear we needed in those we elect. So, what’s the answer? We The People should do our best to elect men and women to public office who have character, integrity, wisdom, and virtue (or, at the very least, strive to attain it). As Reagan put it, “If we have the integrity to do what is right, freedom will not only survive, it will triumph.” So, we should not ignore the integrity of those we elect, nor should we divorce our personal ethical creed from our political vote. If we do, then those we elect will continue to act in their own self-interest, causing more distrust in our government and leading to a greater decline in our personal freedom.

I have never endorsed in a Republican primary – from the top of the ticket to the bottom. But, I am compelled in this moment to deviate once from this policy. President Trump needs a U.S. Senator from Texas with both the character and competency to help him finish the job he was hired to do. He needs someone he can trust. And, in my opinion, that man is John Cornyn. John is a man of integrity; a statesman legislator; a steady leader and influencer among his Senate peers; and one who has selflessly dedicated his life to his family and to public service at the local, state, and federal level. Importantly also for Texans and the President, he carries great influence among his Senate colleagues, and he is in the best position to win this November in what is shaping up to be a tough general election. No doubt, like the rest of us, he is not perfect. No doubt, like the rest of us, his voting record is not perfect. But, his integrity is intact. His motives are pure. And, he has a distinguished record of restoring liberty, defending life, standing with President Trump, and selflessly serving his family and Texans for decades – not for his benefit, but for ours.

On the other hand, we have a man who has repeatedly breached the trust of those closest to him and of the voters by using his influence, power, and position to primarily benefit himself. What’s worse (and probably most contemptable) is that he has shown no remorse for his bad behavior. There has been no contrition, no expression of humility, and no sign of a willingness to change. Quite the opposite. Instead, he’s attacked those who would expose him, refused to accept responsibility, and simply continued a life of selfish behavior devoid of moral scruples – all the while engaging in political showmanship to try to divert the attention of the voter.

This takes us back to trust, and the need for it today. I offer this opinion to those willing to hear it: If you believe – as I do – that conservatism is dependent on a moral foundation and that conservatism devoid of morality is illusory, then let’s not elect a person to the Senate who has clearly rejected a life of principle, and who has hardened his heart to change his past and reconcile his wrongs. We should, instead, elect a man who reflects – not undermines – the Judeo-Christian values upon which this Republic was founded. They are the same values that we teach our kids; the same values that make Texas great; the same values that will restore trust in our government; and the same values that ultimately increase our liberty. President Trump needs someone he can trust in the U.S. Senate. The people of Texas need someone they can trust in the U.S. Senate. And, that person is John Cornyn.