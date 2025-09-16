Moran honors life, legacy of Charlie Kirk

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Texas Congressman Nathaniel Moran (1st District) delivered remarks on the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives Sept. 11 to spotlight the life of Charlie Kirk as ‘a tireless defender of liberty and a faithful servant of God.’

Kirk was killed Sept. 10 by an assassin’s bullet during a public debate event on the campus of Utah Valley University, sparking a nationwide debate on the rise of political violence.

Moran exhorted the nation to follow Kirk’s example of engaging in political dialogue, respectfully.

“Charlie was a faithful servant, not only to the cause of liberty, but more importantly to the Kingdom of God,” Moran said. “His voice was strong in the public square, and he inspired his generation and so many more to embrace and defend the concepts of freedom and American exceptionalism through respectful political dialogue and engagement. He spoke often about his faith and his personal mission to direct people to Jesus Christ, our Savior, and our only hope through His truth.”

Moran extended prayers for Charlie’s wife, Erika, and their children, asking that the Lord bring them comfort and peace during this time of grief. He also spoke out against political violence, reminding Americans all are children of God and neighbors called to love one another before political differences.

“Charlie treated others with dignity and respect, even in the midst of tough debates,” Moran added. “He did so from a heart of love, not one of hate. We should follow his example as we engage in our debates moving forward.”