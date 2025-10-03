Moran releases webpage with guidance for government shutdown 

Washington, D.C. — Congressman Nathaniel Moran (TX-01) today announced the launch of a new online resource to provide constituents with up-to-date information and guidance during the ongoing government shutdown.

The webpage outlines how the shutdown may affect federal services, benefits, and employees. It includes answers to frequently asked questions, information for those receiving federal benefits, and details on how constituents can seek assistance with casework through Congressman Moran’s offices.

“As Senate Democrats force this government shutdown, my offices in East Texas and D.C. remain open and ready to serve the people of the First District,” said Congressman Moran. “During this time of uncertainty, my priority is making sure families have access to clear, reliable information and help navigating federal agencies.”

The Government Shutdown Resources page will be updated as new information becomes available. Constituents can access it here and contact Congressman Moran’s Tyler office at (903) 561-6349 or D.C. office at (202) 225-3035 for additional assistance.