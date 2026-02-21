More than 100,000 students apply for Texas Education Freedom Accounts

The record-setting demand for school choice in Texas hit a new milestone this weekend. More than 100,000 students have applied for Texas Education Freedom Accounts (TEFA) in less than two weeks.

This marks the largest launch of a new school choice program in the nation’s history, and parents still have more than a month to apply.

“Texas families are embracing a new era of educational freedom at historic levels,” Acting Texas Comptroller Kelly Hancock said. “For years, parents have asked for more control and more choices when it comes to their children’s education. Texas is delivering, and families are seizing the opportunity.”

The program is not first come, first served. Families who apply before the March 17 deadline will have an opportunity to participate. If demand exceeds available funding, funds will be allocated through a lottery that prioritizes students with disabilities and students from low- and middle-income households. The timing of a family’s application has no bearing on their position in the lottery.

A new fact sheet available online from the Comptroller’s office shows the applicants continue to reflect the economic diversity of the state. Seven in 10 applicants are from low- or middle-income households prioritized by Senate Bill 2, which created the Texas school choice program.

“We want every eligible Texas family to know this program is built for them,” Hancock said. “The application is simple, mobile-friendly and takes just minutes to complete. This is about putting parents in the driver’s seat and giving every child the chance to learn in the environment that fits them best.”

For more TEFA information, including a list of participating schools, visit educationfreedom.texas.gov.