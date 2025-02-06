Most local posts still uncontested as Feb. 14 filing deadline nears

Would-be office-seekers have a bit more than a week to make up their minds about whether they’ll make a bid for a local elected position.

Filing opened in mid-January for the Spring 2025 election cycle — day-of polling is set for May 3 — and hopefuls have until 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14, to pick up, fill out and turn in their candidate applications at their chosen governmental entity.

As usual, there are seats up-for-grabs on the city councils in both White Oak and Gladewater as well as at the local ISDs. To date, just one spot will be contested in a few months’ time.

As of press time Tuesday, five names are in the mix at Gladewater City Hall, according to City Clerk Judy Van Houten. Most are incumbents, but there’s one newcomer to local politics, so far.

Place 6 will be contested: incumbent Rocky Hawkins has filed for another term, and he’ll be facing challenger Milton Anderson when polls open April 22 for early voting before Election Day, the first Saturday in May.

Other official filings at the City of Gladewater include current Mayor Pro Tem Elijah “Sonny” Anderson who’s seeking re-election to Place 5 and incumbent Kevin Clark, aiming for another term in Place 7. Incumbent Place 4 council member Teddy Sorrells has also picked up a candidate application.

For the City of White Oak, City Secretary & Finance Director Kristine Toon confirmed incumbents Danny Kienzle (Place 1) and Thomas Cash (3) have submitted the requisite paperwork for their re-election bids; Place 2 incumbent Joe Stephens has picked up a packet.

At GISD, seats 1-3 are in the cycle this Spring – the current officeholders are Ross Morgan, Rick Blackmon and Garth Cockerell, respectively.

According to White Oak ISD Administrative Assistant Amanda Frazier, one candidate application has been picked up as incumbent Jessica Hughes considers a re-election bid for her Place 2 seat. Place 1 is also in rotation this season, currently held by WOISD Board Vice President David Carr.

Potential candidates can pick up applications from the various entities’ election officers through Feb. 14. Meanwhile, residents have until Thursday, April 3, to file or renew their voter registration.