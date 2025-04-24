Nat’l Day of Prayer ceremony set May 1

The 74th annual National Day of Prayer is set for Thursday, May 1, and Gladewater Chamber of Commerce is putting together the local commemoration.
The event is set for noon that day at the downtown Veterans Memorial Plaza at 119 E. Pacific.
“Everybody needs to come and help us pray,” says organizer Lois Reed.
Per Reed, she reached out to about 10 local ministers, inviting each pastor to come offer a prayer during the lunchtime vigil.

