Nat’l Day of Prayer set for noon, May 7

This year’s National Day of Prayer ceremony will ‘Pray for America’ beginning at noon Thursday, May 7, at downtown Veterans’ Memorial Plaza.

Gladewater Chamber of Commerce’s Lois Reed is organizing the event once again, reminding visitors “”In his name the nations will put their hope.” (Matthew 12:21)

The open-to-the-public lunchtime gathering runs about an hour, and Reed is currently coordinating with local clergy and community leaders to offer the various prayers during the annual oureach.

“That’s why it starts at noon, so that if people are on their lunch, they can come,” she said.

The effort will include prayers for America’s local, state and national leaders, the armed forces, education and schools, first responders and families.

“World Peace is my last one,” Reed added.

Gladewater’s downtown Veterans’ Memorial Plaza was dedicated by the Former Students Association in September 2002. Learn more about the memorial at gladewaterformerstudents.com/veterans-memorial.