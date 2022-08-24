NEED A JOB?

Interested in working?

Today may be your lucky day. The Gladewater Job Expo is going on today at the Gladewater Former Students’ Building located on Hendrix Street, behind the rodeo arena.

Among the many businesses scheduled to be on hand taking applications from noon to 6 p.m. will be PMM Products out of Florida, which is setting up shop in Gladewater in the coming months. They are looking for batch baggers, forklift operators, customer service and maintenance personnel.

Also on hand will be the following:

Legend Oaks Health Care looking for CNA, Nurses

Gladewater ISD looking to fill various openings

Christus Trinity Clinic hoping to fill various healthcare positions

Bill Dickason Chevrolet-Buick looking for sales associate and service technician

Seymour Quick Stop looking for store managers, assistant managers, cashiers and stockers

Brookshires is looking for cashiers, and a courtesy and deli clerk

Express Professionals will be looking to fill various openings

City of Gladewater needs a public works meter reader

Upshur County is looking to fill various openings

Workforce Solutions East Texas needs someone for community organization

Truman W. Smith Children’s Center is looking for nurses and CNA’s

Family Dollar needs cashiers

Pizza Hut is looking for drivers

McDonald’s is looking to hire crew members

Gladewater Police Dept is looking for officers

Gladewater Fire Dept Vis looking to fill various openings