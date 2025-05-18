NEW CHAPTER BEGINS | Mayor-to-bookseller continues former owner’s labor of love

Harold Wells chuckles at the question. No, he’s not much of a reader himself.

He enjoys the people who enjoy books, though, and he’s really digging into being a bookseller.

“I had to chase some folks out yesterday!” the former Gladewater mayor and veteran insurance agent quipped Saturday morning.

He was in the thick of it again early on May 10 as about a dozen customers browsed the bulging stacks of Gladewater Books at 109 E. Pacific.

Wells is keen to honor his predecessor’s legacy at the store – Pete Adams’ death last fall left a void downtown. The former attorney was a fixture, minding the double-fronted space across the railroad tracks from the law firm of his wife, Elizabeth DeRieux. For many in Gladewater (and beyond) it’s a relief to see an ‘Open’ sign on the door of Adam’s longtime labor of love.

“You had to buy the building with all the contents. There’s 40,000 books here and 40,000 in storage,” Wells says. No problem. Hand-in-hand with his wife, Linda, “We want to keep the bookstore going.”

The building itself goes back to the 1930s. Two-in-one, the space once housed Uptown Dress Shop and Daniel’s, Wells says, providing plenty of space for bookshelves.

It’s a cozy labyrinth today, of course, worn wood floors and high ceilings. Old fans keep the air moving, carrying the unmistakable aroma of oft-turned pages.

“I thought about another antique mall, but we’ve got a lot of those,” Wells said. “The books work here.”

Right now, they’re just a buck each – Wells’ way of saying ‘We’re back.’

The posted hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays and 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, but they get stretched a bit as customers wander the aisles in search of treasures.

“During the week, I’m here when I’m here because I’m still going to be a State Farm agent,” 50 years into the trade.

The inventory’s a living thing – and it’s keeping its secrets for now.

“Pete had it all catalogued. It’s in that computer, but no one has the password,” Wells says with a shrug. He’s content to learn the stock overtime, trusting patrons to make their way from one tome to another.

“Found one I’ve been looking for a long time,” Bobby Ausburn said, clutching a stack of four or five items including a DVD of “Emperor of the North.”

Jerad and Staci Raffety had him beat – by several feet, in fact, with hardcovers, paperbacks and more stacked on a rolling table.

“When y’all get ready, y’all just count them,” Wells said. “I need more of those dollies.”

“So far, we’re at 96,” Jerad replied.

“Treasures,” Staci agreed.

Right now, Wells says he’s not planning to sell online.

“I like to meet you, be personal,” he said. “And, I don’t want to go to the Post Office every day.”

That’s the ideal for visitor Kim Boyd.

An antique table brought her to town Saturday morning, but the train blocking downtown crossings (see separate story in this edition) serendipitously turned her toward Gladewater Books.

“Isn’t that neat?” she asked, hefting a stack of purchases. “Your whole town is.”