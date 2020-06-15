New COVID-19 case in Gladewater

The city of Gladewater has a new confirmed positive case within the Upshur County region of our community, said Gladewater Mayor J.D. Shipp. This results in the following within the city limits of Gladewater:

Confirmed Positives 5

Recovered Cases 4

Active Cases 1

While mitigation strategies are becoming less restrictive to our actions, the pandemic is not over. Continue to practice social distancing and following current CDC guidelines to protect yourself and others from the spread of this virus.