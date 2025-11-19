New fire engine, long-term plans among items on lengthy council agenda Thursday

Gladewater City Council members have an extensive agenda ahead Nov. 20, touching on everything from sewer improvements to Gladewater ISD traffic issues and leases at Lake Gladewater.

In addition to weighing the funding and purchase of a new fire engine, the council’s scheduled to discuss-and-consider (i.e. vote on) the city’s acquisition of railroad property west of Ferry Street and south of the railroad tracks.

November’s regular session begins at 6 p.m. Thursday evening at City Hall, 519 E. Broadway Ave. Residents have the opportunity to address the elected officials during the ‘Citizens Comments’ portion of the meeting and to weigh in on individual agenda items, albeit with standard time constraints.

Alongside items tied to coordination with Texas Department of Public Transportation on ongoing projects (i.e. the widening of Hwy. 271), the city’s Street & Infrastructure Master Plan is back for discussion as well related implementation strategies.

The official discussion of ‘traffic control measures’ Thursday is tied to requests by GISD, including on N. Gay Avenu and N. Martha Dr.

The still-new Parks & Recreation Board’s Master Plan and implementation priorities are up for consideration along with proposed revisions to the bylaws for Gladewater Economic Development Corporation. GEDCO’s board of directors met last week, and the organization’s contract with Gladewater Chamber of Commerce for Business Retention and Development is poised for council action as well.

Among routine items, the council will likely deny SWEPCO’s proposed increase in rates (standard practice, one White Oak City Council members took last week) and weigh in on the boards of directors for appraisal districts in both Gregg and Upshur County.