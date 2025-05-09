New Gladewater Jazz Fest brings ‘rare air’ May 16-17

Like jazz itself, Jack Foltyn’s upcoming celebration of the free-flowing, ever-evolving art form is finding new energy every day as opening night approaches at Jackson’s Cozy Theatre.

Foltyn’s steadily turning his dreams into reality downtown. Gladewater Jazz Fest, too, began with the kernel of an idea that popped into the mind of the local entrepreneur and entertainer and since exploded into two days, four stages and a dozen acts.

Tickets are available, one-day or all-weekend, and they include access to everything from classic jazz to jazz funk and a bit of bee-bop May 16-17. The music kicks off at 4 p.m. that Friday. It’ll be a late night, a hard sleep, then things start running again at noon Saturday.

A few months back, Foltyn was planning for a trio of stages – the theater’s main venue, the Cobra Lounge and an open-air performance area. The idea’s been growing, though, and the upstairs Speakeasy’s being pressed into service, too.

“We create magic, man,” Foltyn says, always enthusiastic and ever-ready to prove his passion: “The experience when you come here is totally different from what you get anywhere else.”

Once the Jazz Fest idea took root, Foltyn – along with his business partner and co-developer Lana Niemann – dove into the planning with gusto, recruiting supporters like Leo Holm and a roster of acts including headliner Adam Larson.

He wants the new festival to be something East Texans have never experienced here before: “Give the people what they think they don’t want,” Foltyn quips. “There’s nothing like good ol’ home cookin’ but you want to go to a different restaurant every now and then.

“I feel if we can make something like this work, we’re making Gladewater culturally stimulating for other people to come with great ideas.”

Admission is just $25 for one day or just $40 for an all-weekend pass.

The Cozy Theatre and its community are primed, Foltyn says. It’s a town that welcomed the likes and Elvis Presley and Johnny Cash in the past, and is drawing living legends like John Berry – he’s taking the stage this Friday evening, May 8.

“I feel the passion and enthusiasm we’re getting through this festival could be something unique and could also be a staple for the community.”

Foltyn’s taken inspiration from the New Orleans Jazz Festival, reaching out to area acts and national names to land the first festival strong, on its feet.

“This really has legs, I believe,” he says. “Overall, you want to be known nationally in the jazz circle.”

Not Jackson Foltyn, he adds, but Gladewater.

“I’m not trying to be anybody or anything,” Foltyn said. “But when you’re pioneering something you’re creating movement.

“That’s rare air. No one knows what to do,” but he’s grateful for all the regulars and encouragers who are helping fill the sails: “Knowing that I have a good support system that will say, ‘We’re behind you, we’re willing to take this chance,'” it makes working outside the box work.

Maybe there’ll be 20 acts next year, Foltyn thinks. There are plenty of musicians who can see the potential here.

“Why wouldn’t you want to perform here?” he says. And why not live and work and start businesses here? “It brings revenue to a city.

“Doing something outside the box, people will start taking art seriously.”