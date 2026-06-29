New petition effort seeks sigs for ’26 liquor vote in White Oak

A new effort is underway to add a liquor option for White Oak voters’ consideration come November.

Advocates are in the midst of their 60-day period to collect 835 signatures on a petition to put “The legal sale of all alcoholic beverages, including mixed beverages” on the ballot Nov. 3.

Per state guidelines, the total number of signatures represents the requisite 35 percent of almost 2400 local voters who turned out in White Oak (Gregg County Voting Precinct 12) in the last gubernatorial election.

White Oak City Hall has not received any specific information on the ‘why’ behind the latest effort – no explanation is required for the petition drive to move forward, just the necessary support via signatures. The endeavor’s being spearheaded by Linda Perdue, who could not be reached for comment Monday.

If the petition is successful and voters subsequently approve the measure later this year, the liquor option would permit related sales at both restaurants and retailers.

According to White Oak Finance Director and City Secretary Kristine Toon, it’s been a while since White Oak voters weighed in on a similar issue.

“I believe the last one went through when Brookshire’s headed it up for beer and wine sales,” she noted. “Since then, people have discussed it but did not go through the process.

“River Camp Eats did collect signatures, but there weren’t enough to get the petition.”

That effort expired in January 2025. Later, White Oak’s Ruby’s Mexican Restaurant No. 5 made an attempt, but an error on the application disqualified the endeavor.

For the latest effort, the affidavit of publication was filed May 11, initial signatures were submitted May 20 and the official petition signature forms were subsequently provided to the requestor.

“She’s been gathering signatures for three weeks now,” Toon confirmed. “She has 60 days from the date the petitions were given to her.”

As of mid-June, the drive had collected 200-plus signatures.