New RV park, school zone rules on city council’s plate Thursday evening

Another RV operation’s on the drawing board for the south loop – directly across from the current Antique Capital RV Park.

Winona-based property owner Russell Welch is on city council members’ Thursday agenda, seeking a Specific Use Permit to develop about 4 acres at 559 S. Loop 485.

Meanwhile, the council will consider new short-term rental rules for the city along with key revisions to the traffic code.

Among those, the city’s proposed to extend School Zones to 4:30 p.m. on Gay Avenue, Coach Cooksey Street, Anderson (formerly Roden) Lane and Saunders Street. Likewise, right turn only rule is proposed for the intersection of Martha Drive and West Gay Avenue from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. on school days.

The revisions follow an extensive review of traffic patterns and coordination with Gladewater ISD officials.

(Find the proposed traffic code changes by clicking here or see below)

The council members are also set for a vote on design and construction of water treatment plant improvements as well as action to amend the Lake Gladewater Lease Agreement to include a map of the lake.

The council members will also revisit their animal shelter services interlocal agreement with the City of Longview and, by extension, the Longview Animal Care & Adoption Center. If approved as-is, the agreement’s set to automatically renew annually through Sept. 30, 2030.

The current intake fee is $249 per animal delivered to the Longview facility, scheduled to increase to $297 on Oct. 1, 2026, then to $345, $393 and $440 each subsequent oct. 1.

As usual, the monthly meeting opens with council comments, the regular city manager’s report and citizens comments. The July session’s consent agenda only includes minutes from the regular meeting June 18. There is no Executive (Closed) Session on the agenda.

Other items up for discussion Thursday include:

• a vote on requests from AT&T regarding wireless communication equipment on the Allison Street water tower;

• consideration of a Planning & Zoning recommendation to fill an alternate appointment on the board;

• a decision on nominations to the Texas Municipal League Intergovernmental Risk Pool board of Trustees (Places 1-4).