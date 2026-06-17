New short-term rental rules up for council vote Thursday

[Note: This article has been corrected to reflect a more accurate proposed cap on short-term rentals.]

Short-term rentals at Lake Gladewater have been on the city council’s radar for about 10 months, and the elected officials are set to vote on long-awaited rules, regulations and restrictions this week.

If Gladewater City Council members agree to the draft as-is, no more than 10 percent of city-owned lots around Lake Gladewater may be leased as short-term rentals. That’s about 30, and it doesn’t necessarily include current operators – all existing Airbnbs, VRBOs and other ‘STRs’ would be required to go through a new permit process which will take past actions and complaints into consideration.

It was citizen concerns that sparked the public debate last year, and both sides of the issue had their say during extensive public comments in December. Thursday’s proposal reflects many points raised by residents and officials alike – find the document online here. (Editor’s Note, June 18: This document contains an inaccurate number that will be for Thursday night’s meeting.)

Other key items on the June 18 agenda were requested by council members at the end of their May meeting, including an update on Arron Watson’s inflatable water park at Lake Gladewater, an update from code enforcement on vacant buildings and a rundown of recent grant funding efforts by Lone Star Consultants. There’s a ‘Discuss & Consider’ element (i.e. vote) tied to “installation of (the) floating water park.”

Other planned action items include an application to the Texas Water Development Board for up to $10 million to fund waterline replacements, an amendment to the Water Conservation Plan for the city and repairs to the south gate at Lake Gladewater park.

The night’s executive session includes a repeat item – closed door consideration of the city prosecutor – as well as economic development negotiations tied to ‘Project QP052026.’ Any action stemming from the closed session will take place back in the open meeting.

If the STR rules are approved Thursday, any homeowner on a city lot who wants to engage in short-term leasing will be required to sign an addendum to their existing Lake Gladewater Rules and Regulations. Among various points, maximum STR occupancy would be limited to “twice number of bedrooms in the dwelling, plus two.”

The proposed permit would cost $200 and would need to be renewed annually for $100. The current draft does not include language on remitting standard Hotel Occupancy Tax revenues to the municipality. Parking will be taken into considerations along with proof of insurance in the amount of $100,000 and designation of 24/7 contact person to respond to related complaints within two hours.

Application does not guarantee permission to rent short term: “The request may be denied upon a showing at a public hearing of the Planning & Zoning Commission that the applicant has violated city or state ordinances, or was a nuisance to the applicant’s neighbors…”

Also at the lake, Gladewater council members unanimously approved Watson’s plans in September 2024, one of two proposals submitted for the lake store and support services.

The inflatable was the centerpiece of Watson’s pitch, the prime spot being adjacent to the swimming area with a second option sketched within the dock in addition to a third position in the lagoon. The blow-up waterpark was slated to open in Spring 2025 but was reportedly stalled by tariffs, limited supply and other international complications that delayed fulfillment from the manufacturer.

Meanwhile, the renovated lake store has become a thriving storefront once again since Watson took over operations.