New WEDCO projects fill two key buildings with big developments

White Oak has a two-for-one special coming up: Jucy’s Hamburgers aims to get cooking soon, simultaneously filling an empty property at 106 Hwy. 80 and bringing a growing local operation to town.

It’s one of the biggest items to come out of recent votes by White Oak Economic Development Corporation, and final consideration by city council members is set for Tuesday.

“WEDCO’s already approved to help them out with a $50,000 grant,” according to White Oak City Coordinator Jimmy Purcell. “That’s been in the works for probably a few months.”

Not far away, the former Wood Chiropractic Clinic is also being brought out of dormancy at 202 E. US Hwy. 80 with Rick’s Signs planning major renovations that will be offset by a $195,000 WEDCO grant.

“That’s for improvements. They’re gutting it, basically,” Purcell said. “They’re spending over $1 million to renovate.”

Pending council approval, the agreements reinvest local dollars in local properties, Purcell confirmed, keeping the cash within the community.

At the long vacant clinic, “They’re going to have two or three things going on in this building with what they do,” Purcell added. “It’s good for White Oak.

“Right now it’s an expansion, but it could be a relocation.”

As for Jucy’s, the developer’s options came down to a much larger East Texas city and White Oak. Needless to say, Purcell’s excited White Oak netted the project, bound for the former River Camp Eats restaurant.

“They gave me a call and told me they wanted to come to White Oak and felt it would be a best fit for them. Of course, we all agreed,” he said. “That’s kind of what needed to be in there, a business that was able to come in and use it like it is.

“It worked out just perfect. As we all know, Jucy’s Hamburgers and Jucy’s Tacos, wherever they’re at, they’re there for the long haul. That’s a big chain. That should last in that spot for here on out.”

Other WEDCO projects headed for council consideration Tuesday include a $25,000 assist for remodeling at Lubrication Services LLC as well as a grant of up to $10,000 for remodeling at Emerald Leopard.