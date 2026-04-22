New zoning for annexed land could spark new development

A dozen years after 200 acres were brought into the south end of Gladewater, the land’s freshly zoned and poised for future ‘Light Industrial’ development.

Just in time, too: Major road projects from Texas Department of Transportation are already underway in the midst of the area and nearby. Development’s also picking up at the municipal airport a stone’s throw away.

Council members signed off on the zoning change during their regular meeting April 16, accepting recommendations from Gladewater Economic Development Corporation and the city’s Planning & Zoning Commission.

As far as the city map is concerted, the area is unchanged since it was annexed via a 2014 ordinance.

“That annexed portion of the land out there has been that way for quite some time,” GEDCO’s Anna Conlan confirmed. “The request is to have it zoned ‘Light Industrial’ so it will cover a lot of things.”

Situated around Hwy. 135’s intersection with Hwy. 271, the land has potential to become a hub for new projects.

“It is our closest link to I-20, so it’s important we accept that’s what it really is,” Conlan added. “There won’t be any changes for landowners unless they do want to sell the property.”

Two affected property owners reached out to City Hall, per Gladewater City Secretary Judy Van Houten.

“Neither one of them voiced any major concerns,” she said, nor offered any comments to pass on to council members. “They were all OK with it once we discussed it. It does not change anything on their taxes or anything.”

According to Mayor Brandy Flanagan, “It’s not going to hinder them if they want to sell their property.”

Council member Milton Anderson’s motion was unanimously approved 7-0.

Just down the road at Gladewater Municipal Airport, council members opted Thursday to table construction of a new hangar (at G-10) pending official plans from the developer.

In other business, the group accepted Christopher Cummings request to combine two lake lots into one yearly lease.

It’s largely a bookkeeping fix, Cummings told the elected officials, halving the number of bills he pays, but the not the value. He’s already merged both properties with the Upshur County Appraisal District Board.

“We’re all caught up but it sure would be more convenient to combine those into one bill so I don’t fall behind,” Cummings said.

In time, when the property changes hands it will sell as one lot.

“It makes perfect sense,” Smith agreed.

Cummings request was unanimously approved without additional stipulations.