Newspaper mail delivery delayed this week

The Henderson printing press, where we print the Mirror, broke down Tuesday.

That left us moving our printing to the Huntsville printing plant, which caused delays in mailing this week’s paper.

We regret the inconvenience and apologize to our subscribers.

As a result, many of you will be receiving your newspaper in the mail a day late.

We are posting this online version for you to read until you receive your newspaper in the mail. Please click the link below to view this week’s Gladewater Mirror.

Again, we apologize for the inconvenience.

https://indd.adobe.com/view/0de40f84-3596-4b2c-b89f-87bc2e3fcd05