Nigerian-born nurse enjoys action-packed rodeo intro

Yes, actually, it WAS Judith Randall’s first rodeo.

Born in Nigeria, the permanent U.S. resident and soon-to-be citizen had a front row seat to the action at Gladewater Round-Up Rodeo Friday night.

The newly-minted rodeo fan is a nurse practitioner by day after long-since finishing her training as an international student.

“I came to study 13 years ago,” she said over the din of the excited crowd at the 88th annual Round-up’s third night of 2025. “I decided to stay, met my husband and started a family.”

Her 5-year-old son, Henry, was an eager companion June 6 alongside coworker Jennifer Bardwell, who extended the rodeo invitation upon learning Judith hadn’t yet experienced that particular slice of Americana.

“I love it,” Judith said enthusiastically. “I just don’t know why I never realized. I’ve heard about it, but never came.

“I think it’s a way to bring people together with common interest.”

Granted, as a nurse it’s hard to turn off the training when she watches the rodeo competitors take a spill.

“Chills go down my spine, but I know they’re professionals and have been doing this a while,” Judith added. And it makes for a great show: “It’s culture, but it’s a way of entertaining – the excitement, bringing people together, having fun, enjoying an evening.”

Henry, for his part, had few words to share, mesmerized by the action and energy in the area. Mom was quick to help the pint-sized patriot doff his cowboy hat for the pledge and U.S. National Anthem Friday.

“I just applied for my citizenship,” Judith said, excitedly. “I’m hoping to hear back soon.”

It’ll make things even more official. Along with her husband, Aaron, they’re proud Americans at home in Longview.

“We’re so patriotic,” Judith laughed. “We love it. Just a lot of feelings – this is a country I’m applying to become part of. It’s surreal to me.”

And exciting, she said, ready to get back to the Round-up’s action.

“If anybody told me 13 years ago that I’d be here… but here I am!”