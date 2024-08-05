Nine arrested on drug-related charges

Upshur County Sheriff Larry Webb’s Special Investigations Unit arrested nine suspects on drug-related charges in June, Webb announced recently.

Details of the cases, which resulted from traffic stops unless otherwise noted, were as follows, and all suspects were transported to the county jail in Gilmer, the sheriff said July 17:

Christy L. Burris, 51, of Ore City, was arrested June 4 on a charge of possession of controlled substance–methamphetamine.

The unit was performing drug interdiction in the Ore City area when it stopped Burris’ vehicle in the Newsom’s Grocery parking lot on FM 450. She consented to having the vehicle searched, which resulted in finding less than one gram of the drug.

Justin K. Gillis, 36, of Winnsboro, was arrested on multiple charges June 5 after a vehicle stop. They included felony possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine), felony tampering with physical evidence, and misdemeanor driving while license invalid with a previous conviction (for that same offense.)

The SIU was doing drug interdiction in the Gladewater area when it stopped Gillis at the intersection of White Oak and Mahogany Roads. He was found to be driving with a suspended license, arrested, and, while in custody, attempted to hide a bag of methamphetamine in the back of the SIU patrol unit.

Terrence D. Jeffery, 39, of Diana, was arrested June 12 on an outstanding Upshur County warrant charging him with felony possession of a controlled substance.

The unit stopped a vehicle at Larkspur Road and FM 1649 in the Diana area, and investigators observed Jeffery in the back seat.

Three occupants of a vehicle were arrested on drug charges June 17 at the intersection of Star Heels Street and Texas 154 in the Gilmer area.

The driver, Eric L. Quinn, 54, of Gilmer, was charged with possession of controlled substance after being found to possess methamphetamine.

A passenger, Denise O. Murphree, 25, of Pittsburg, was charged with the same offense after being found with the drug.

In addition, a back seat passenger, Whitney D. Eason, 38, of Pittsburg, was arrested on a Dallas County warrant charging her with possession of controlled substance (four to 200 grams of an unspecified drug.)

Rena M. Fields, 62, and Michael D. Dean, 48, both of Big Sandy, were arrested June 18 on a charge of possession of controlled substance–at least one, but less than four grams of methamphetamine.

The unit was conducting drug interdiction on U.S. 80 in the Big Sandy area when it stopped a vehicle, driven by Fields and occupied by Dean, in the parking lot of the Oasis Food Mart near the intersection with Texas 155.

The SIU found the drug after Fields admitted possessing it, and also found Dean had it.

While the unit awaited a tow truck for Fields’ vehicle, it observed a 28-year-old Big Sandy man pull into the store and, aware there was an Upshur County warrant charging him with misdemeanor possession of marijuana, also arrested him.