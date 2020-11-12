No jury duty Monday, Nov. 16

Prospective jurors, who had received a summons for Monday, November 16, are no longer required to appear.

“Due to the increase in COVID cases in Gregg County and throughout East Texas, our judges, with guidance from the Gregg County Health Department, have decided to postpone the jury trials scheduled for next week,” Gregg County District Clerk Trey Hattaway said. “We thank those willing to serve and be a part of the judicial process.”

Jury selection is set to resume on Monday, November 30, according to Trey Hattaway, Gregg County District Clerk.