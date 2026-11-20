One more time: Lee-Bardwell Library doesn’t have a fax machine.

The facility does, however, have a printer, and staffers have turned requests for the nonexistent office equipment into a bit of an art project.

Patrons who visit the city facility right now walk by a dozen (plus) colorful printouts proclaiming everything from “No fax machine here” to a cartoon triceratops pleading “Pwease stop asking if we have a fax machine! We don’t!”

They paper posters cover more than one entire glass panel in the building’s entryway. That said, they don’t quite catch everyone’s attention.

“Every time someone comes in asking, we take note of it and tell Mac, and she puts up another sign,” library staffer Josha Fielding says with a laugh.

“To the point Dottie told me I have to stop,” Macaulay Murray adds with a grin and a shrug.

The game began about four months ago. Today, one of the larger signs is actually an enlarged screenshot of an erroneous Google AI response that, hopefully, has since been corrected by the tech giant to note that, no, Lee-Bardwell Library doesn’t have a fax machine.

“We used to have one,” Murray confirmed. Years back, though, “When there was damage from the snow, the pipes bursting, it damaged the fax hookup, and they never put it back in.”

Per Fielding, “A lot of people remember it, but no, it’s gone.”

For what it’s worth, there’s no fax machine at the Gladewater Mirror, either. Or the chamber of commerce. Or Gladewater Economic Development Corporation.

Or City Hall, Judy Van Houten said, “or the police, the fire department or any city office. I was just notified today the new phone system we got doesn’t have that option.”

Good news, though: Bailey’s ACE Hardware has a fax machine, and it’s available for public use at $1.25 per page.

Importantly, says an employee at 1620 E. Broadway, “We can send out but not receive.”