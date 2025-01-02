NO PANES, NO GAINS | East Texas window washer marks 53-year streak of clean glass

The eyes are the windows to the soul, but David Coleman puts his heart and soul into windows for the sake of everyone’s eyes.

“I’m just trying to give people a brighter outlook,” he quips, “let them see who’s looking in. Sometimes that leads to interesting stories.”

As a high school senior in Iowa back in 1972, Coleman took up the sponge and squeegee for the first time, got to work and the rest is history – literally, since ‘window washing’ as a job dates back 2,000 years, give or take, with archaeological evidence of glass panes at Roman villas.

“I knew someone who had been doing this, so I started doing it in winter break up in Iowa,” says the long-time proprietor of Coleman Window Service. David remembers cleaning windows in weather 28-below before migrating south: “I came to Texas in ‘74, went to school for about a year and half, then got back to this.

“I taught my wife how to do it when we got married in 1975. Now it’s the two of us and a friend of ours… I taught both my girls how to do it growing up, but neither one do it now.”

Today’s trio – David and Joyce Coleman along with Bruce Danner – was out and about downtown Friday afternoon, making their regular rounds.

“We do a fair amount in Gladewater,” David says. There’s enough clients keeping them busy throughout the area that he doesn’t have an exact number off the top of his head: “Some in Longview, Big Sandy, a bit in Gilmer, Pittsburg, Mount Pleasant, Kilgore. We do all four Burger Kings in Longview every two weeks.”

How many square feet of glass is that in a typical rotation? Hard to say, but it’s plenty.

“I never tried to figure it out.”

He keeps the cost as fair as possible. One window washing gig might be just $3.25 a pop. Another, more extensive inside/outside cleaning may run more than $100 on a regular basis.

That said, “We haven’t raised our prices like a lot of people do,” garnering praise from long-time customers.

With his bushy white beard, David hears the occasional joke about being ‘Santa in off-season,’ and he grins at the comparison. He’s not one to don the red suit, though — he once favored bib overalls for the pockets and tool loops, but the veteran window washer’s signature attire nowadays is gear from Duluth Trading Company, almost head to toe.

“Basically everything I have on with the exception of this black T-shirt,” he says. “You pay a little more for them, but they seem to hold up.”

The equipment’s evolved a bit in the past half-century, but the traditional sponges and towels do the job for David.

“Back when I started, I used a brush. They’ve changed the style of squeegees some, but I still use the old-fashioned one,” he says.

Coleman, and his crew, can make quick work of a pane of glass when all the corners are in easy reach.

“I’m not as fast as I used to be,” he says, “I’m slowing down a bit. It’s not as easy going up and down the ladders as it used to be.”

David’s spry enough, though, and wastes little time before moving on to the next window.