North East Texas Regional Mobility Authority Waives Toll 49 Fees Due to Hurricane Laura

The North East Texas Regional Mobility Authority (NET RMA) will waive fees on Toll colleen.colby@netrma.org 49 starting today, August 26, at noon to support evacuations in advance of Hurricane Laura for www.netrma.org drivers going east to west and continuing North on Toll 49. Tolls will remain waived until Friday, August 28, at noon.

NET RMA will be displaying variable message signs along Toll 49 at highway 110, State Highway Contact: Colleen Colby 155 and U.S. 69 informing drivers they can take Toll 49 to bypass Tyler and get to Interstate 20 903-630-7443 or further North to U.S. 69.

The decision to waive toll fees came by request from Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran to help facilitate the safe evacuation of drivers from the Gulf Coast.

“Ensuring Texans can safely get out of harm’s way from this dangerous storm is imperative, and NET RMA wants to do its part to help our neighbors evacuate safely along Toll 49 to find shelter from the storm,” said Everett Owen, NET RMA interim executive director.

NET RMA will continue to monitor and provide updates on Toll 49 as it relates to Hurricane Laura. Please continue to check netrma.org, as well as our Facebook and Twitter, for emergency updates.