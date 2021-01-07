NRCS Announces 2021 Deadline for Conservation Assistance Funding

TEMPLE — The USDA-Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) in Texas has established a second funding application deadline of Feb. 12, 2021, for the Environmental Quality Incentives Program (EQIP).

“We are encouraging producers to call their NRCS office to discuss conservation planning and financial assistance options,” said Kristy Oates, NRCS state conservationist for Texas. “Applications received by the February 12 deadline will be ranked for funding by early June.”

Applications are taken year-round for NRCS programs, but deadlines are announced to rank and fund eligible conservation projects. Producers interested in signing up for EQIP should submit applications to their local USDA service center. If already a USDA client, a producer can submit applications online via Farmers.gov.

EQIP is a voluntary program that provides financial and technical assistance to agricultural producers. Technical assistance is provided without a fee from NRCS specialists to help landowners and land managers plan and implement conservation practices to help them meet their land management goals, address natural resource concerns and improve soil, water, plant, animal, air, and related resources on agricultural land and non-industrial private forestland.

For additional information visit the NRCS Texas website at www.tx.nrcs.usda.gov. Applications for EQIP are accepted on a continuous basis. Producers interested in EQIP can contact their local USDA service center or visit the NRCS EQIP web page.