OBITUARY | Carolyn Jo Kizer

Carolyn Jo Kizer, of Gladewater, Texas, passed peacefully January 28, 2026, in Frisco, Texas, surrounded by family. Born December 31, 1946, in Gladewater, she was raised by her mother, Thelma Kennedy, and stepfather, R.B. Kennedy.

Carolyn Weaver-Perry served Upshur County from 1983 to 2006, first as clerk to Justice W.V. Ray and later as Justice of the Peace, Precinct 3, until retirement. She viewed public service as a privilege and was committed to making a difference in the lives she served. Her life shaped her family in lasting ways, and her influence will carry on for generations.

She is survived by her children, Tammy Jo Weaver-Blodgett, Terry Weaver, and Todd Weaver; grandchildren; and great-grandchildren.

Celebration of Life: 2:00 p.m., February 28, 2026, The Salvation Army Church, Garland, Texas.