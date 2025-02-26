Officials keep close watch on measles as cases spread in Texas

A measles outbreak in West Texas spurred state and local health officials to issue broad advisories early this month, and a steady rise in reports is prompting more caution, especially with Spring Break trips approaching.

In the past several weeks, an initial dozen-or-so cases has become scores. While most are clustered in the Panhandle, the recent uptick in other areas has been met with a trickle of ‘exposure alerts’ in various cities.

Personnel at Region VII ESC passed on a three-page ‘Guidance for Measles in Schools’ from the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) to nearby districts in early February. Various schools are ensuring they’re prepared if the highly-contagious airborne infection rears its head locally.

“Our nurses track the vaccinations of our children,” White Oak ISD Superintendent Jack Parker confirmed Monday. “They have a pretty good database as to what vaccines students have and those that have objections to them.”

Two doses of the MMR (measles-mumps-rubella) vaccine are mandated for schoolchildren, but medical, religious and philosophical exemptions are permitted.

Reportedly, there was a nationwide total of 285 measles cases in 2024. As of Monday, there have been 99 cases in Texas and New Mexico, the bulk of them (90) in the Lone Star State, per DSHS. Six other states – Alaska, Georgia, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York and Rhode Island – have also reported a handful of infections.

With a concentration in Gaines County, cases initially stretched from Lubbock to Odessa. In south and central Texas, the cities of San Antonio, San Marcos and New Braunfels issued alerts the past week.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, though the United States declared measles eliminated in 2000, in recent years vaccination coverage has slipped below the 95 percent target for children of Kindergarten age.

Approximately 85 percent of the latest cases were reported in children under the age of 18; all but five cases were unvaccinated or their vaccine status was unknown. About 20 percent of cases resulted in hospitalization.

Statewide, parents have been cautioned to be on the lookout for symptoms including fever, cough, runny nose, watery eyes and rash – especially as they make plans for Spring Break.

Both Gladewater ISD and WOISD, and numerous other districts, have breaks planned for March 10-14.

Gladewater Fire Chief & Emergency Coordinator Mike Simmons encourages a visit to www.dshs.texas.gov for updated information on outbreaks in the state.

Number one, “To me the biggest thing as an individual is be informed,” Simmons said. There’s a well-oiled machine that’s keeping tabs on infections: “They’re the ones who track this stuff, work with local health officials, investigate it.

With vacations fast-approaching, “Know where you’re going. Look at the county. Look at how many cases are there. Are you vaccinated or are you not – just inform yourself to know whether you’re safe to travel to that area.”

WOISD personnel are watching the headlines, Parker said. After distributing the initial guidance from the state (find the Feb. 7 release at GladewaterMirror.com) the district has yet to receive additional direction.

“We’re just relying on our policy and procedures at this time,” Parker added, distributing information when it’s available: “We’re just trying to keep people in the loop, of course.

“If there is a measles outbreak in a school system, we have to identify those students that are not vaccinated and take immediate action there.”

Be proactive for personal protection, Simmons repeated.

“Use available information to make informed decisions.”