Officials lift local burn bans as wet weather limits fire risk

Recent rains have lessened the imminent fire risk and burn bans have been lifted, but dry conditions persist here and there may be more restrictions coming in the weeks ahead.

After putting limits in place in mid-October, Upshur County officials lifted their ban Oct. 31 and Gregg County followed suit Monday morning.

Following their examples, “We lifted the burn ban,” Gladewater Fire Chief Mike Simmons said Monday. Once again, “Follow all state rules as far as outdoor burning.”

In the Gladewater City Limits, the only permissible fires are for cooking, for warming or for ceremonial purposes.

The Fire Weather Forecast for Nov. 4 maintained a fire danger rating of ‘Moderate’ at the monitoring station in Gilmer. Relative humidity was on the rise from 86, the temperature at 1 p.m. was 78 degrees and wind was estimated at 17 mph that day.

Those are the three key factors driving fire risk, Simmons confirmed, and they’re always in flux.

Once the recent front and its storms finishing passing through the area, there’s always a possibility dry conditions will return. As of Monday, the area was at a 572 on the Keetch-Byram Drought Index – at 600, burning restrictions are on the table again.

That said, “More rain could drive it down further,” Simmons allowed. It’s wait-and-see and be cautious in the meantime: “Be careful when you’re burning. Follow the rules. Do it right.”