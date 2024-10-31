Officials vow ‘strict enforcement’ of burn bans amid high fire risk

A violation of local burning prohibitions – county or city – is a class C misdemeanor, punishable by a fine of up to $500.

It’s a far cry from the worst consequences of a forest fire, and officials are putting it to use to ensure compliance. Weather conditions have them on edge locally and statewide, and Gregg County Fire Marshal Mark Moore was frank about the forecast earlier this week.

“The burn ban is in effect,” he said Monday. “We are strictly enforcing that burn ban.

“We have critical fire weather for the next couple or three days. We hope and pray we get some rain in here before too long.”

Gladewater Fire Chief Mike Simmons is hoping for the same and cautions locals not to take risks. Notably, there will have to be a lot of rain to mitigate the current year-end drought following a sodden spring.

“We’re definitely seeing an intensification of fire conditions,” he said. “Everybody wants to remind you this is being strictly enforced. People start a burn barrel and it very quickly goes to a couple of acres in the woods.”

Residents inside the city limits have, for the most part, respected the enhanced ban here.

“They’ve been pretty good,” Simmons said. “We just ask you to continue to heed the warnings.

“If you do see anyone burning, call, better sooner than later, and we’ll go out and take care of it. Our best strategy in this situation is a rapid response.”

TO date, GFD Capt. Kevin Palmer has issued one citation for a violation of the recent burn ban – Johnny Bailey was cited for misdemeanor unauthorized burning on East Mary Saturday, Oct. 26. Meanwhile, Gregg and Upshur County officials are cracking down on burns in unincorporated areas.

Trash fires are always banned in the city limits, Simmons noted, and right now even fire pits and outdoor warming fires are prohibited.

“You can still cook in a grill so long as it’s contained, but any open-flame cooking or camp-cooking or making s’mores, that’s banned,” Simmons confirmed. “It’s going to take a certain amount of rain over a certain amount of time to get us away from the drought situation.”

The Keetch-Byram Drought Index measures forest fire potential based on water balance, drought factors, precipitation, soil moisture and other elements. An index of 800 means ‘absolutely dry conditions.’

Currently, Gregg County’s is rating an average of 698 on the Keetch-Byrum Drought Index – and trending upward along with Smith County (747) and Upshur (690).

“We’re just trying to keep our fingers crossed and hope everybody will abide by this burn ban,” Moore said, ready to use fines and charges when necessary. “Our biggest thing is to gain compliance and get education – whatever we can try to do to prevent these wildfires and mitigate them from happening again.

“We’re under a disaster declaration also. There’s a bunch of counties in there.”