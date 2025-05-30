One man hospitalized after stabbing incident Thursday

A 56-year-old man is in the hospital and a 17-year-old is in jail this morning following a stabbing Thursday evening on Canfield Street.

According to Gladewater Police Chief Kyle Ready, Evan Gage Thomas King was arrested and ultimately taken to the Gregg County Jail after he allegedly wounded James Lee McClennan at approximately 6 p.m. May 29 in the 600 block of Canfield.

“They had a verbal altercation where the 17-year-old stabbed the McClenan subject one time,” Ready confirmed Friday morning. “He was transported and is stable condition at a local area hospital.”

There is no relation between the two parties, Ready noted. Further details aren’t yet available while the investigation continues.

“The suspect was still on scene when patrol got there. They placed him under arrest and brought him to the station,” he added. “They did a custodial interview with him, and he admitted to stabbing Mr. McLennan; one time in the chest.

“The suspect was taken to the Gregg County Jail, charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.”

Per online judicial records, King had not been arraigned nor had any bond been set by 11:30 a.m. Friday.