One, two, three, THROW in today’s tourney at library

Scissors cuts paper, paper smothers rock, rock breaks scissors – whatever your preferred pick, the odds are pretty good you’ll enjoy Lee-Bardwell Public Library’s Tuesday tourney.

Officially, International Rock Paper Scissors Day falls on Aug. 27, and this year the library will mark it with an all ages tournament beginning at 4 p.m. at 312 W. Pacific Ave.

According to Library Director Brandy Winn, clerk Dottie McCoy makes a point to research every month’s official, unofficial, popular and silly holidays. The pair quickly latched onto the idea of having an easy celebration.

“We don’t really have a lot of events coming up until Halloween, Thanksgiving and Christmas, so we decided we wanted to do a few things here and there in-between,” Winn said. “Rock Paper Scissors – who doesn’t like doing that? It’s also Banana Lovers Day.”

Whether you’re trying to decide who gets to choose dinner or just looking for a win, the game of Rock Paper Scissors goes way back. Apparently, the earliest mention was in a Chinese text about 400 years ago, referencing a game that was, at that time, at least 1400 years-old. It spread to Japan as “Janken” and eventually to the rest of the world.

The World Rock Paper Scissors Society was formed two decades back, and the Canada-based organization continues to host world championships.

At the local library, Tuesday’s competition will include age brackets for children, teens and adults, competing for champion certificates and bragging rights.

“The grand champion will be the winner out of all those groups,” Winn said.

