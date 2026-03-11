Options Abound at Texas State Parks for Spring Break

AUSTIN — For many Texans, spring break is around the corner, and those planning their travel routes and trips should take a gander at the happenings at the more than 89 Texas State Parks.

During busy seasons, many of the most popular Texas State Parks are expected to reach capacity quickly. Park staff strongly encourage anyone planning a trip to reserve a day pass in advance. Reserve day passes online through the TPWD reservation website or by calling the Customer Service Center during regular business hours at (512) 389-8900.

Park Pit Stop

If you need a pit stop on your way through the middle of the state to stretch your legs, try Mother Neff State Park right off I-35 outside of Temple and Waco. With six different easy to moderate trails under a mile long, it’s the perfect way to get your blood flowing after a long car ride.

Many parks across the state have fishing equipment to rent for anyone who wants to wet a line and take a break. If you’re traveling I-30 in the northeast corner of the state, stop at Lake Bob Sandlin State Park and try your hand at East Texas’ famous bass fishing.

Coming in or out of Texas in the westernmost part of the state? Take a load off at Monahans Sandhills State Park near Odessa off I-20. You can even rent a sand disc to take on the dunes!

No matter what you do, we recommend you:

Reserve passes online for day trips and overnight: Reserve day passes and campsites in advance for most parks through the TPWD website. Through the online portal, you can narrow your search by city, activity and even by site. If you want to bike, hike or fish, look for parks with day passes available (up to 30 days in advance). For overnight camping, search the "Camping This Weekend" tab to see which parks have sites open for the upcoming Friday and Saturday.

Visit somewhere new: With 87 Texas State Parks located throughout the state, there are plenty of things to see and do. Take a chance and explore a new park or part of the state you have yet to experience. Still looking for overnight reservations? Many unique state parks still have campsites available.

Download the app: Did you know there is an app to help you enjoy all our state parks have to offer? Download the official Texas State Parks Guide app on the Apple App Store or from Google Play to access park maps, find events, check park alerts, and more.

For more information, visit the Texas State Parks website at TexasStateParks.org.