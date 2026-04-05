Organizers line up 2026 fishing outing for special needs kids

For the third year in a row, local children and adults with special needs will get to ‘Catch A Special Thrill’ at the end of May at Lake Gladewater.

It’s called C.A.S.T. for Kids, but the fun’s definitely open to all ages, says co-organizer Joey Walker. The goal’s always to give children, teens and adults with special needs a great experience on the water courtesy of area anglers.

“The registration’s open already,” he said, “looking for kids and boaters.”

The 2026 event runs 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 30, at the local lake. No-cost registration ensures each participant will receive a shirt, hat, rod and reel, tackle, plaque, a medal and lunch, too.

Everybody wins, Walker says, whether they’re participating on the water, welcoming guests on the shore or just pitching in funds to give someone a fun outdoor excursion.

The organizers are casting a wide net to draw special needs individuals from across the area.

“I don’t care how old they are, either,” Walker emphasized. “No age limit.

“It’s for the kids to be able to get out and experience fishing.

Considering medical and practical limitations, that’s not something they’re able to do all the time.

“It gives these children opportunities to get out and get involved,” and it’s truly rewarding to see the smiles: “It’s nice to see the happiness of children getting to do something different,” Walker said. “If anyone wants to be a sponsor and donate money to it, let us know.”

Boats and boaters are definitely needed, he repeated. For more information, call Walker at 903-241-3882 or reach Patty Walker at 903-635-2899.

Learn more about the event, register a participant or volunteer a boat by logging on to castforkids.org/event/lakegladewater/