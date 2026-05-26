Organizers need more boats for latest special needs fishing event Saturday

Joey Walker’s recruiting more captains and boats ahead of Saturday’s third annual ‘Catch A Special Thrill’ outing (aka C.A.S.T. for Kids) on Lake Gladewater.

The event’s geared for children and adults with special needs, and the volunteer organizers are making sure all their ducks are in a row before they launch early May 30.

“We’ve got one pontoon boat, we definitely could use another one if possible,” Walker said Monday.

Open to all ages and tailored for the special needs community, the aim is to get children, teens and older individuals a great experience on the water courtesy of generous sponsors in the nationwide effort.

The outing runs 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. and no-cost registration gets a shirt, hat, rod and reel, tackle, plaque, a medal and lunch for every participant.

To volunteer a boat (or boater) contact Walker as soon as possible at 903-241-3882 or reach out to Patty Walker at 903-635-2899.

Learn more about the event, register a participant or volunteer a boat by logging on to castforkids.org/event/lakegladewater/