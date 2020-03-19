Parks Fitness Center will close at noon on Friday until further notice

Gladewater Mirror Staff
In compliance with Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order issued today to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in Texas, the Parks Fitness Center will close at noon on Friday, March 20, until further notice.

Although the executive order is scheduled to end at 11:59 p.m. on April 3, the reopening date of the fitness center could be extended past this date.

As the college monitors circumstances regarding the COVID-19 outbreak in the state and across the country, KC’s priority is the safety and well-being of its students, its campus community and the fitness center members.

KC will continue to assess risks to the community regularly and take steps to help mitigate and decrease any potential risks.

The college apologizes for any hardships that the closing of the fitness center causes.

