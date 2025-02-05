Phantom warrants send suspect fleeing police in high-speed pursuit

A Longview driver reportedly scared himself straight into a cell late last week — after leading law enforcement on a pursuit that topped 100 MPH.

The incident began in Gladewater at 10:26 p.m. Saturday and ended about 20 minutes later with the suspect vehicle crashed out a mile from the county jail.

According to Gladewater Police Department records, 18-year-old Adrian Saul Sanchez allegedly ran the red light at Broadway Avenue and Loop 485 and hit the gas when GPD Officer Courtney Carrington turned on her red-and-blues.

After his arrest, logged at 10:45 p.m. at the intersection of Spur 63 and Cotton Street in Longview, “Sanchez stated he evaded police because he was scared due to having warrants out of Gladewater,” Carrington reported. “It was later confirmed that Sanchez did not have any outstanding warrants.”

According to GPD, Sanchez and his 1998 Toyota Camry fled eastbound on Hwy. 80, adding a Texas State Trooper to the chase when the pursuit passed through White Oak.

“Sanchez was observed weaving in and out of eastbound traffic without regard to life and safety of motorists,” Carrington noted, including crossing through a business parking lot at 80 and Loop 281 to continue around FM1845. Eventually turning off onto Cotton, the Camry apparently struck a curb “which resulted in the rear passenger tire coming off the rim. I observed sparks coming from the rear rim and Sanchez began to reduce his speed.”

Coming to a stop at Spur 63 and facing the officers’ firearms, Sanchez complied with the pursuers’ commands and surrendered. He was taken into custody and ultimately charged with evading arrest or detention with a vehicle and booked on a $20,000 bond Feb. 1.