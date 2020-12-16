Phishing scam asking recipients to validate information appears to target TDLR licensees

Agency advises that emails be deleted without clicking on the link

AUSTIN – An unknown number of people appear to have been targeted with an email that asks them to validate their profile information with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. TDLR did not send the email, and the agency urges anyone who received it to delete the email without clicking on the link or confirming or providing any personal information.

A TDLR licensee alerted the agency to the scam email. TDLR notified the Texas Department of Information Resources, and the TDLR Information Security team is investigating.

The email appears to come from TDLR but has a return email address that does not belong to the agency. Recipients are falsely told that TDLR is requiring all licensees to validate their information no later than Dec. 24, 2020, or their next license renewal could be delayed. TDLR sent no such email.

If someone clicked on the link in the email, TDLR is advising them to reset their password on their TDLR account – and any other accounts they may have that use the same password.

It appears that the link in question is no longer active, but everyone is reminded to protect their personal information while they’re online: